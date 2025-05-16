Today, AfriGIS, a leading provider of trusted contextual insights, is excited to announce the launch of Resolve Water, a transformative digital platform designed to tackle Africa’s growing water and climate risks. The platform will empower the private sector to turn water challenges into actionable opportunities by providing real-time, context-specific data that enables better decision-making.

In the face of an escalating water crisis, South Africa and many parts of Africa are experiencing a critical shortage of clean water, compounded by climate change, population growth, and inefficient infrastructure. While climate risk is a global challenge, water risk is profoundly local - shaped by geography, infrastructure, and governance. This makes water risk both more tangible and solvable, provided businesses and governments have the right data at their disposal.

"We believe water security is set to become a new competitive edge. Supply chains will be judged not just on emissions but on water resilience. Banks will need to understand water-adjusted credit risk, insurers will need to underwrite climate-sensitive portfolios with location-specific water intelligence, and investors will look for real impact and resilience," says Helen Hulett, chief sustainability officer at AfriGIS. “Resolve Water is the platform that enables all of this — by design. It brings transparency and actionable insights to businesses, helping them mitigate risk and invest in sustainable water solutions that have long-term, measurable impacts on their bottom line."

Resolve Water’s platform integrates and enhances existing water data from a variety of sources, including government databases, satellite services, and meteorological agencies, into a single decision-ready interface. With a focus on transparency and collaboration, the platform enables businesses to:

1. Map Water Supply Chain Risks: From source to site, identifying quality and volume risks to ensure resilience and sustainable growth planning.

2. Quantify Mitigation Efforts: Linking risks to returns by measuring the financial, social, and environmental payback of water mitigation actions.

3. Facilitate Partnerships: Create visibility across public, private, and financial sectors to encourage collaboration on water risk management.

4. ESG Alignment: Provide businesses with the tools needed to meet regulatory requirements and drive genuine transformation within their industries.

Rochelle Mountany, CEO of AfriGIS, highlighted the company's commitment to tackling Africa’s water challenges: “Our goal with Resolve Water is to help businesses move from passive awareness to proactive decision-making, making water-smart supply chains, resilient assets, and sustainable finance portfolios the new standard. With this platform, businesses and financial institutions will have the confidence and the data they needed for ROI-driven change.”

Resolve Water also offers critical capabilities for banks, investors, insurers, and other stakeholders, allowing them to assess water-adjusted credit risk, forecast disruptions, and guide capital allocation. This will help unlock private sector financing for water resilience projects across Africa, a key component of the continent’s adaptation strategy.

While the initial launch of Resolve Water will focus on South Africa, AfriGIS’s mission is pan-African, with the platform being developed to address the unique water management challenges across the continent. The solution is designed to align with Africa’s regulatory, infrastructural, and environmental realities, ensuring that businesses are well-equipped to meet the demands of global ESG regulations.

“With more than two decades of experience powering location-based solutions across the continent, AfriGIS brings the deep technical and contextual expertise needed to launch a solution of this scale and ambition. This solution builds on the AfriGIS legacy of scaling solutions with trusted insights” said Mountany.

"Water risk is becoming an integral part of global financial strategies," added Helen Hulett. "With Resolve Water, we’re providing a platform that will not only help businesses understand their water exposure but also allow them to take action that drives resilience, compliance, and long-term sustainability."

The launch of Resolve Water marks a significant milestone in AfriGIS's ongoing mission to support Africa’s adaptation to climate change. The platform’s cutting-edge technology, combined with AfriGIS’s years of experience and deep expertise, will provide businesses with the intelligence needed to build water-smart futures for Africa.



All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).