Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), one of the largest smelters in the world, today (January 23) signed a 10-year gas supply agreement with Bapco Upstream, a fully owned subsidiary of Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the kingdom.

A blue-chip asset of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Alba produces high-quality aluminium products and boasts a 1.62 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa) production capacity.

It has more than 50 years of excellence in Operations, Safety, Environment and Socio-Economic Development.

"Securing a 10-year natural gas supply agreement marks a significant chapter for Alba", said Khalid Al Rumaihi, the Chairman of the Alba Board at the signing ceremony held at Al Dana Hall.

It was attended by Alba’s Chairman Khalid Al Rumaihi, Bapco Upstream’s Chairman Engineer Faisal Al Mahroos, Alba’s CEO, Ali Al Baqali, Bapco Upstream’s CEO Johann Pleininger and other Alba officials.

This agreement supersedes all previous agreements and serves as a continuation of Alba's current natural gas requirements under one contract, stated Al Rumaihi.

Adding further to mark this milestone, Al Rumaihi said: "Five years of stable gas price are just the foundation. This partnership with Bapco Energies lays the groundwork for a future where collaboration and transparency will fuel our sustainable growth."

Another key highlight of this agreement is the fixed price structure for the first 5-year period at $4 per million British thermal units (MMBTU) post which the price will be determined by the Competent Authority, he added.

