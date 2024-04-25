Ryan McPherson, Regional Director (Middle East, Africa, Russia & CIS) for the Energy Industries Council (EIC), said that the United Arab Emirates is making continuous progress in the renewable energy sector, ranking advanced among regional countries in terms of clean and renewable energy production capacity.

MacPherson added in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the occasion of the Council's celebration of the twentieth anniversary of the establishment of its regional office in Dubai, that according to data from the Energy Industries Council, the UAE is expected to add 6.34 gigawatts to its power capacity from green projects between 2024 and 2030, through 12 planned projects.

MacPherson explained that these projects reflect the UAE's commitment to enhancing the sustainability of its energy resources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels, noting that the country has been investing heavily for decades in new technologies and developing infrastructure to enhance its leading position in the field of renewable energy, which is part of its vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

He pointed out that since the opening of the Council's regional office in Dubai Emirate nearly twenty years ago, it has significantly contributed to expanding the Council's activities in the Middle East and Africa region to serve the energy sector and assist companies operating in it to expand their activities.

He noted that since the launch of the Energy Industries Council's operations in the free zone at Dubai Airport in 2004, the office has organised more than 300 events and hosted more than 50 trade missions, in addition to its continuous growth, with its membership exceeding 300 companies headquartered in the UAE, equivalent to one-third of the country's energy supply chain companies, according to data from the Council's supply chain company map, covering the United Arab Emirates and other countries.