The total production of refineries in Oman recorded a 12.5 per cent increase by the end of December 2025, reaching 84,739,200 barrels compared to the end of December 2024, according to preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The statistics showed that motor fuel production during the month of December 2025 witnessed a slight decrease of 0.1 per cent, totaling 2,846,000 barrels compared to 2,848,600 barrels in November 2025, reported ONA.

Specifically, the production of regular motor fuel (M-91) rose by 19.3 per cent to reach 16,775,600 barrels by the end of December 2025, compared to 14,058,800 barrels during the same period in 2024.

Its sales also recorded an increase of 1.1 per cent, reaching 14,292,900 barrels compared to 14,140,100 barrels in the corresponding period of 2024, while its exports decreased by 10.4 per cent to stand at 2,299,100 barrels compared to 2,566,500 barrels by the end of December 2024.

In contrast, the production of premium motor fuel (M-95) recorded an increase of 20.1 per cent, reaching 14,891,500 barrels compared to 12,399,000 barrels during the same period in 2024.

Its sales also rose by 2.4 per cent to reach 13,589,800 barrels compared to 13,276,400 barrels by the end of December 2024, while its exports achieved a growth of 95 per cent, reaching 2,035,000 barrels compared to 1,043,400 barrels in the same period last year.

The production of gas oil (diesel) rose by 12.8 per cent, recording 34,468,500 barrels compared to 30,553,400 barrels by the end of December 2024.

Its sales increased by 7.2 per cent to reach 15,174,600 barrels compared to 14,150,700 barrels during the same period last year, while its exports rose by 10.8 per cent to record 18,286,400 barrels compared to 16,504,700 barrels by the end of December 2024.

Aviation fuel production recorded a decrease of 6.6 per cent, reaching 10,873,600 barrels compared to 11,643,700 barrels during the same period in 2024.

Its sales also decreased by 1.7 per cent to reach 3,897,700 barrels compared to 3,963,800 barrels last year, in addition to a 10.8 per cent decline in its exports, which stood at 6,768,600 barrels compared to 7,590,300 barrels at the end of December 2024.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production rose by 16.4 per cent to reach 7,730,100 barrels compared to 6,642,400 barrels in the same period of 2024.

Its sales rose by 22.1 per cent to reach 3,927,900 barrels compared to 3,216,200 barrels during the same period in 2024, and its exports increased by 127.4 per cent to reach 821,200 barrels compared to 361,100 barrels at the end of December 2024.

Regarding petrochemicals, statistics indicated that benzene production rose by 7.2 per cent, recording 171,900 metric tonnes compared to 160,300 metric tonnes during the same period in 2024.

Paraxylene production grew by 16.6 per cent, recording 578,900 metric tonnes by the end of December 2025 compared to 496,400 metric tonnes by the end of December 2024.

Polypropylene production recorded the highest growth rate at 81.3 per cent, reaching 357,000 metric tonnes compared to 196,900 metric tonnes during the same period last year, while its sales rose by 4.4 per cent to record 31,300 metric tonnes compared to 30,000 metric tonnes in the same period of 2024.

In terms of exports, benzene exports rose by 4.5 per cent by the end of December 2025 to record 171,100 metric tonnes compared to 163,800 metric tonnes at the end of December 2024.

Paraxylene recorded a significant growth of 22.5 per cent, reaching 606,200 metric tonnes compared to 494,700 metric tonnes in the same period last year, while polypropylene exports achieved a notable growth of 66 per cent to reach 263,600 metric tonnes compared to 158,700 metric tonnes during the same period in 2024.

