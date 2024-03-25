Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla met with the Ambassador of Bahrain to Cairo Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of petroleum, as per a statement by the Egyptian ministry.

Zainal stressed the importance of working on fostering cooperation in new activities that reinforce integration between the two countries.

She noted that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) are currently being prepared to be signed in several areas during the next meeting of the joint higher committee between the two countries.

El-Molla and Zainal agreed to prepare a comprehensive detailed memorandum including the capabilities of Egyptian petroleum companies and the available opportunities in the market, after that the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) will prepare a list of potential joint projects.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).