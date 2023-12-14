Qatar - Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha with Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain H E Dr. Mohammed bin Daina.

Discussions during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 12th Arab Energy Conference organised by Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Bahrain and means to enhance them.

Separately Minister Al Kaabi also met with Minister of Energy and Mines of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H E Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy & Mineral resources of Jordan H E Dr. Saleh Al Kharabsha, Minister of Oil and Gas in the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya H E Mohamed Mahemed Oun, and Minister of Energy and Water of the Lebanese Republic H E Dr. Walid Fayad.

