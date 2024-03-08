RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Kazakh counterpart Almasadam Satqaliev signed an executive program for cooperation in the renewable energy and other energy sectors.



The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday. This is within the umbrella of the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two countries on June 12, 2023, which includes cooperation between them in a number of energy sectors such as oil and gas and their derivatives, refining, petrochemicals, electricity, clean hydrogen, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage.



The program aimed to implement projects in Kazakhstan in the fields of renewable energy, innovations, and combating global warming. This also targets to promote projects that contribute to achieving the goals, priorities, and commitments of both countries in the fields of energy security and transformations. This program applies to major projects aimed at producing and storing energy, including electricity projects, which can effectively contribute to achieving the goals of the two countries.



The program also contributes to supporting Kazakhstan’s endeavors to achieve its goals and policies in the field of reducing emissions, including achieving zero neutrality by 2060. The program also supports close cooperation between the Kingdom’s companies and Kazakhstan in various related fields.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).