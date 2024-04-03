ACWA Power Company announced that its subsidiary Sirdarya CCGT Independent Power Project (IPP) started partial commercial operation in Uzbekistan.

Sirdarya added 461 megawatts (MW) to its power capacity in the Uzbekistani plant, bringing its total capacity to 918 MW, according to a bourse filing.

ACWA Power owns 51% of the Sirdarya CCGT IPP project located in the Sirdarya region’s Shirin City in Uzbekistan.

In 2023, ACWA Power registered a 7.90% increase in net profits to SAR 1.66 billion, versus SAR 1.54 billion a year earlier.

