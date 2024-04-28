The public can expect a much quicker travel time via buses and taxis on some routes due to the new special lanes.

The new dedicated lanes extend over 13km on six major streets: Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, 2nd of December, Al Satwa, Al Nahda, Omar bin Al Khattab, and Naif.

This project will extend Dubai's network of dedicated bus lanes to over 20km, with the lanes set for completion between 2025 and 2027.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Directors, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said that such dedicated lanes encourage residents to use public transport instead of their private vehicles.

Dubai currently has dedicated lanes extending 7km. This includes the one on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road. Additional lanes were added along parts of Naif, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Al Ghubaiba streets. As per the RTA’s estimates, the three previous phases of the project reduced trip times for buses on some routes by five minutes per bus, recording an improvement of 24 per cent.

"The expansion of these dedicated bus lanes is projected to decrease bus travel times by rates varying from 24 to 59 per cent during peak hours and enhance bus arrival time on the dedicated routes from 28 to 56 per cent. Specifically, bus journey time would be reduced by 59 per cent on Naif Street, 54 per cent on Al Satwa Road, 50 per cent on Omar Bin Al Khattab Street, and 38 per cent on Al Nahda Street.

“Bus arrival times are projected to see improvements by 56 per cent on the 2nd of December Street, 52 per cent on Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street, 48 per cent on Al Satwa Road, and 42 per cent on Omar bin Khattab Street,” said Al Tayer.

Extending the lanes is expected to boost public transport usage by up to 30 per cent on some roads.

