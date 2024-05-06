MANY environmentalists have stressed the significance of managing rainwater and taking advantage of it by applying innovative strategies instead of disposing it off into the sea.

They affirmed that the rainwater could also be used for artificial recharge of groundwater to rehabilitate it and reduce its depletion by digging recharge wells with specific designs.

Arabian Gulf University Water Resources Management Professor Dr Walid Al Zubari has confirmed that heavy rain poses a great challenge but it also offers great opportunities if it is harvested and managed properly and with innovative strategies, according to our sister paper Akhbar Al Khaleej.

He said that instead of disposing of rainwater by draining it into the sea, this water could be used in the artificial feeding of groundwater to rehabilitate it and reduce its depletion. Dr Al Zubari underlined Bahrain’s wealth of experience in this field, pointing out projects to recharge groundwater in many areas in the kingdom.

Environmental expert Dr Zakaria Al Khanji has underscored the importance to direct rain drains to storage areas and not to the sea to stop wasting water and benefit from it in agriculture.