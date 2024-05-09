Dubai, UAE: Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and a first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary educational platform in the region, has highlighted inspiring stories of alumni who have transitioned from internships into thriving full-time careers.

DCT’s primary focus has always been to provide a dynamic and forward-thinking education platform that equips students with practical skills via vocational-based certificate and diploma courses in tourism, hospitality, events, and the culinary arts. Aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as the leading city for business and leisure, DCT is committed to developing talents who will help drive forward Dubai’s tourism growth, ensuring a steady stream of highly-trained professionals for the city’s tourism workforce. DCT provides students with a deeply rewarding education that combines classroom theory with hands-on ‘real world’ experiences, with internships playing a pivotal role in the student’s successful progression at DCT.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager, Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), commented: “We are proud to see the success of former students as they embark on their chosen career paths. By providing an avenue for high school and college graduates to pursue a variety of opportunities that lead to gainful employment, Dubai College of Tourism aims to support the development of the tourism sector and nurture the next-generation tourism workforce. Internships are a vital element of our training programmes, taking students beyond the confines of traditional classrooms, providing hands-on experience, and preparing them for the real demands of their future careers. Our Emiratisation Department is also driving talent into the industry by training Emiratis for tourist-facing roles, in line with a key priority of the D33 Agenda to integrate more Emiratis into the private sector.

“The internships provided by DCT are a testament to the strong spirit of collaboration that exists between DCT and its stakeholders, leading to the kind of partnerships that are immensely beneficial to our students. Working with our industry partners ensures that the successful completion of these internships will open up exciting career opportunities within the tourism ecosystem for all candidates.”

Adrian Paiva, Nour Amro, and Jasmin Solero are among former students who have successfully transitioned from internships to thriving careers. They serve as excellent examples of how vocational education at DCT, combined with hands-on experience, can lead to fulfilling employment opportunities.

Adrian Paiva, now with TEC Event Management, highlights the importance of DCT’s vocational training in events management. “Reflecting on my journey at Dubai College of Tourism, it’s been an incredible ride,” he said. “The events course I took was led by industry experts who shared theoretical and practical experiences to really ignite my passion in events. The learning and opportunities I gained during my time at DCT allowed me to fast-track my career and become an event manager in just two years. The college’s internship programme was a great starting point for my career, offering me hands-on experience and allowing me to put my learnings into practice. Now, I’m living the dream, travelling the world, and working with some of the most prestigious brands, all thanks to the solid foundation I got at DCT.”

Nour Amro, currently a chef de partie at the Waldorf Astoria DIFC, showcases the culinary arts programme’s success. “Dubai College of Tourism has been an invaluable part of my journey, providing me with the skills and knowledge that have opened doors to a fulfilling career,” she said. “The internship opportunities at DCT have been instrumental in shaping my professional path, and I’m truly grateful for the guidance and support I received during my time here.”

Finally, Jasmin Solero, associated with Dubai Fashion Week, exemplifies the impact of DCT’s events training. She said: “Internships at Dubai College of Tourism is more than just an experience – for me, it has been the launchpad that kick-started my career. DCT has provided us the opportunity to gain real-world knowledge, skills, and connections that are needed to turn aspirations into achievements.”

These success stories underscore DCT’s commitment to developing a dynamic and resourceful talent pool comprising individuals from diverse backgrounds. The college’s comprehensive world-class curriculum, combined with affordable fees and transparent application processes, positions the institution as a top vocational education provider in the region.

