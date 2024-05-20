The ADJD’s Lawyers' Affairs Committee approved requests for registration of 11 new Emirati lawyers on the practicing lawyers roster. The committee also agreed to transfer the registration of an Emirati lawyer in the list of non-practicing lawyers.

This approval was given at a meeting led by His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, the Undersecretary of ADJD, during which the committee assessed 3 complaints against lawyers and responded accordingly. Furthermore, requests for the re-registration of lawyers whose registrations had lapsed for over two months, as well as 4 other requests from lawyers, were also reviewed and appropriate actions were taken.

The committee convened under the chairmanship of the Undersecretary of ADJD, and was attended by the committee members, namely Judge Bushaib Hijami president of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Al Saadani from Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal, Counselor Mohammed Dwaiher Al Kathiri from the Public Prosecution, Lawyer Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamis Mubarak Al- Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as the rapporteur.