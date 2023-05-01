Dubai, UAE: STARZPLAY, one of the region’s top 3 subscription video on demand services, today announced the appointment of Tony Saab as the Senior Vice President of Content and Strategic Partnerships.

In this role, Tony will be responsible for developing and implementing content acquisition and original production strategies which will further bolster STARZPLAY's ever growing library of original content and shows. This includes all aspects of content- acquisition, programming, and production for various genres, including movies, series, documentaries, sports, and kids’ content. This would mean building as well as renewing strategic relationships with regional as well as global players to bring premium content for STARZPLAY subscribers across the MENA region.

Commenting on the appointment Maaz Sheikh, CEO and Co-founder, STARZPLAY, said: “It’s an exciting time for STARZPLAY as we continue our focus on offering premium and original content to our subscribers. We are looking at a positive growth curve this year and its imperative that it is backed by strong content acquisition strategy which will further strengthen our position in the region. Tony comes with an extensive experience and an unmatched talent to make impactful programming choices. His in-depth industry knowledge will further cement STARZPLAY as the region’s leading streaming service delivering unmatched content.”

Tony Saab, Senior Vice President of Content and Strategic Partnerships, STARZPLAY added: “Over the years STARZPLAY has evolved as the leading platform for subscribers across the region offering relevant and a diverse array of content, all on a single platform. The appetite for compelling content is always evolving and therefore as a leading streaming service in the region, we will continue to offer the most sought-after content across every genre. I am excited to join STARZPLAY to support its dynamic journey and look forward to advancing the content portfolio to make STARZPLAY as the platform of choice for subscribers across the MENA region.”

Previously Tony was heading content and production at Intigral overseeing and leading content acquisition. Supporting the company’s content portfolio for 13 years, he was responsible for managing the operational and technology capability of Intigral’s IPTV and OTT broadcast operations. His previous roles also include Head of Resources at Sharjah Media Corporation as well as Head of Presentation at Rotana.

With thousands of hours of premium content including blockbuster movies, exclusive TV shows, kids’ content, Arabic series, as well as varied content via add-on channels, STARZPLAY is the number one player in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The service is available in 19 countries across the MENA for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

About STARZPLAY

Ranked consistently among the region’s top 3 subscription video on demand services, STARZPLAY Arabia (www.starzplay.com) streams an extensive variety of premium content covering Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries and same-time-as-the-US series – plus live sports, dedicated kids’ entertainment and Arabic content – to 19 countries across MENA and Pakistan.

STARZPLAY has thousands of prime titles including exclusive STARZPLAY Arabia original content such as Kaboos, Say Yes to the Dress Arabia, Baghdad Central, STARZ Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as a range of content with add-ons such as AD Sports, Premier Sports (Rugby), NBA League Pass and STARZPLAY Sports, the dedicated sports package covering football (Italian Serie A and Dutch Eredivisie leagues), wrestling (All Elite Wrestling), cricket, UFC Arabia, boxing, basketball and more.

STARZPLAY Arabia has secured tie ups with a host of leading, global studios, including Lionsgate, MGM, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Sony Studios along with regional producers such as UMS, Eagle Films and Falcon. Until 2022, STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) was the lead investor along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Investors and Delta Partners. In early 2021, STARZPLAY Arabia secured its first independent financing in the region of US$25 million (approx. AED 92 million) from Abu Dhabi based Ruya Partners. In 2022, E-Vision, from e& and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company acquired a majority equity stake of circa 57% in the company.

Reaching over 2.1 million subscribers, STARZPLAY Arabia allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on over three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback.

