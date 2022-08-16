Dubai – Standard Chartered Bank (the Bank) today announced the appointment of Manpreet Gill as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Africa, Middle East & Europe (AMEE). Based out of Dubai, Manpreet will continue reporting to Steve Brice, Group Chief Investment Officer.

Manpreet’s new appointment is in addition to his current role as Head of the CIO Office’s Fixed Income, Currency & Commodity Strategy. In his expanded role, Manpreet will be responsible for the CIO office’s coverage and capabilities for the AMEE region.

Steve Brice commented, “Manpreet has honed his expertise during the last 10 years with our Wealth Management CIO team. Having a senior and experienced member of the CIO team based in the AMEE region will enrich client conversations, adding significant value to our business.”