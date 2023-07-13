Sony Music Middle East announced today the appointment of Rami Mohsen as its new Managing Director. With over 20 years’ experience in the entertainment industry, Rami brings a wealth of industry expertise and a proven track record of success to the company. Mohsen will oversee strategy and operations in one of the fastest-growing music markets in the world.

This appointment comes at a time when the MENA region posted the world’s third highest growth rate in 2022, with revenues from recorded music climbing 23.8% to USD$94 million, according to the IFPI 2023 Global Music Report. Streaming accounted for the vast majority of the market, accounting for a 95.5% share of total revenues.

Globally, market was valued at US$ 4813.9 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 7265.02 Million by 2026 and to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Prior to joining Sony Middle East, Rami also served as the Head of Music - Middle East, North Africa & South Asia Subset at Spotify. In this capacity, he was instrumental in leading Spotify's music and content strategies, as well as elevating the company's profile in the MENA region.

