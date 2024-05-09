South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for tax incentives to encourage corporate participation in the government's reform programme as well as detailed measures to improve corporate governance, his office said on Thursday.

Yoon said the "Corporate Value-up Programme" needed to move forward given the high level of interest from domestic and foreign investors.

Yoon also called for measures to minimise any adverse impact from the ongoing process of restructuring real estate projects, in a meeting with economic policymakers including the finance minister and the central bank chief. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Christina Fincher)



