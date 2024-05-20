Water shortage has been reported in 33 areas in Cebu province, where a state of calamity will be declared due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Data gathered by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said low water pressure to no water supply were reported in affected barangays, prompting concerned local government units (LGUs) to implement water rationing.

The Badian LGU, through its DRRMO, reported a decrease in water supply from the town's 14 water sources.

In Carcar City, water interruption was experienced in 15 barangays while the elevation of the Can-asujan Dam has reached critical level.

Sogod and Boljoon reported a significant decrease in water flow from various sources.

The towns of Asturias, Balamban, Bantayan, Consolacion, Daanbantayan, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Mandaue, Poro, Pilar, San Francisco, Santander, Tudela, Ginatilan, Alcoy, Catmon, Talisay, Alegria, Alcantara, Bogo City, Santa Fe, Oslob, Naga, Toledo, Dumanjug, Aloguinsan and Medellin also reported water shortage.

A state of calamity had earlier been declared in 28 barangays in Cebu City and Tudela in Camotes Island due to the water crisis.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia said she would issue an executive order placing the province under a state of calamity due to the lingering effects of El Niño.

The provincial board will also pass a resolution on the calamity declaration this week.

