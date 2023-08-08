RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Sandsoft Games, the mobile-first game developer, publisher and investor powered by AAA talent, announces the appointment of Ahmed Sharif, formerly Meta’s Head of AR, VR, Metaverse Automation and Platform Engineering, as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Ahmed’s appointment is another significant milestone in Sandsoft’s trajectory to becoming a leading global mobile gaming powerhouse. The experienced leader will drive technology and innovation across the business, which has a diverse global team of more than 50 people across its headquarters in Riyadh and offices in Barcelona, Helsinki and Shanghai. Ahmed will focus on enhancing and scaling the Sandsoft Publishing Platform while providing technical direction for Sandsoft’s in-house game development, supporting and guiding the studio and engineering teams in their development journeys.

As a senior engineering leader and strategist, Ahmed brings to his role at Sandsoft extensive experience of building software and hardware to power gaming experiences. His career to-date encompasses top gaming brands such as EA, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Criterion Games, and titles such as Need for Speed and Pearl’s Peril. As well as shipping the Meta Quest 2 globally, Ahmed’s portfolio includes the development of PSVR1, PS4 and PS4 Pro, and EA’s Frostbite game engine.

David Fernandez, CEO of Sandsoft Games, commented:

"It goes without saying that Ahmed is a significant hire for Sandsoft. He has spearheaded engineering strategy for many of the most recognizable commercial technology products and worked on globally renowned gaming titles. I’m excited to welcome him to the team and convinced that he’ll play a major role in driving the next phase of Sandsoft’s growth.”

Ahmed Sharif, Chief Technology Officer at Sandsoft, commented:

“Throughout my career I’ve worked on technology and content that delivers unforgettable gaming experiences. Sandsoft’s commitment to creating engaging and diverse games aligns really well with that objective, with a team that brings the best of cross-platform gaming to accessible, mobile-first environments. I believe Sandsoft is primed to become a leader in the global games industry and I’m looking forward to playing my part.”

Sandsoft Games recently announced its partnership with Jam City, one of mobile gaming’s most successful publishers, to support the global launch of DC Heroes & Villains and publish the title in the Middle East and North Africa markets.

About Sandsoft

Founded in 2020, Sandsoft is a gaming company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia focused on publishing, developing & investing in high quality game experiences and studios internationally. Sandsoft is committed to delivering engaging and entertaining experiences to players in the MENA region and globally supported by an experienced team with a proven track record. This seasoned team is composed of passionate game creators who have worked on some of the most successful game franchises ever released including FIFA, Candy Crush, Need for Speed, Angry Birds and World of Tanks and provide a deep-rooted knowledge of the video games market. With offices in Saudi Arabia, Spain, Finland and China, Sandsoft aims to bring continents, cultures, and people closer and help develop the gaming ecosystem across MENA to take it from an emerging market to a global market leader.