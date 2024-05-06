Dubai, UAE: Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority for project professionals, has appointed Hanny Alshazly as the new Regional Managing Director for Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In his new role, Hanny Alshazly will take on the responsibility of driving the successful execution of PMI's strategy in the region.

The new Regional Managing Director of MENA region took charge of his new role against the backdrop of the 10th anniversary celebration of PMI’s UAE Chapter.

Hanny brings nearly three decades of extensive experience in the Higher Education and eLearning industry, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strategy development and driving transformative growth and innovation across various international markets.

Prior to joining PMI, Hanny held leadership roles where he played a pivotal role in driving regional strategy and growth, as well as overseeing operations to ensure initiatives aligned with global educational objectives, working with various prominent educational technology firms, including D2L, Blackboard, and most recently Ellucian, as Vice President for Middle East and Africa. A recipient of several international awards and recognitions, Hanny's deep-rooted commitment to lifelong learning and customer success in educational advancement is evident through his extensive contributions to the online education field, including active participation on various advisory boards, speaking at multiple conferences worldwide, and serving as an External Mentor at Ajman University Innovation Center (AUIC), a center dedicated to contributing to the improvement of the UAE economy through innovation.

Commenting on his new role, Hanny Alshazly said: “It is an exciting time to be taking up the position of PMI’s Regional Managing Director for MENA just as the UAE Chapter enters its second decade of operations and paves a new growth path for the professional management community here. As the MENA region navigates unprecedented opportunities and challenges with the continued launch of mega projects and portfolios, I look forward to strengthening our capabilities and representation, and ultimately driving the organization’s success in the region.”

Hanny was welcomed to the region’s PMI community during the UAE Chapter’s 10th anniversary annual gathering held in Dubai where he connected and networked with influential project management professionals across diverse industries from the region and beyond.

Chartered in 2014, PMI UAE Chapter has today grown to include almost 4,000 members from diverse backgrounds and has nurtured project management talents across the world. During its decade-long journey, PMI UAE has steered the evolution of the project management profession in line with the transformative growth and development of the country’s ambitious projects across various sectors such as construction, infrastructure, energy, and technology. The UAE Chapter has also created strong partnerships with leading organizations, governmental bodies, universities, and Authorized Training Partners (ATPs).

Eng. Adeel Sultan, President, UAE Chapter for PMI, said: “The ongoing advances in tech adoption across critical growth sectors presents exciting opportunities for innovation and growth in our profession. With groundbreaking projects being announced in the UAE, our project managers here stand at the helm of change as they build their expertise and gain global insights through strategic partnerships with international stakeholders. Today, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, PMI UAE Chapter remains committed to fulfilling our core vision of maximizing the success of all projects and creating a positive impact on societies with best-in-class practices.”

Thanks in part to the Chapter’s efforts, project managers in the UAE are being empowered as key drivers of their organizations’ strategic goals. Through hosting networking and professional development opportunities such as webinars, workshops, and other large-scale events, the UAE Chapter has enabled members to hone their technical, leadership, strategic and business management skills and play a crucial role in ensuring project success.

PMI’s UAE Chapter has consistently galvanized efforts to create positive change in communities and raise awareness on several of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To align with SDGs 1, 2, and 12, members have pledged to not waste food and to share knowledge about closed-loop food production systems. In 2023, members pledged more than 286 hours for impact, and participated in other community initiatives such as volunteering their time and services to support the efforts of local authorities such as Dubai Police, ENOC, DP World, Dubai Charity Association, and Al Ihsan Charity Association to achieve ‘zero accidents’ target during Ramadan’s Iftar hours.

Through collaborations with FoodATM, SmartLife Foundation and Britts Imperial University College, PMI UAE also shared 2,000 meals with blue-collar workers, and enhanced awareness of UN SDGs by arranging visits to an organic farm in Ras Al Khaimah and conducting an academic tour to Dubai EXPO CITY for French students of an exchange program. Members also actively volunteered at the Al Jalila Foundation Breast Cancer Awareness Run in 2023.

