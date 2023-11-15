Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Millennium Hotels and Resorts proudly welcomes William Harley-Fleming as the newly appointed Senior Vice President Operations, bringing a wealth of international experience to steer operational excellence in the Middle East and Africa Region.

A dynamic and results-oriented hospitality professional, William has dedicated over twenty-seven years to the industry, showcasing his expertise across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. His most recent journey to the region began with JA Resorts & Hotels in 2007 as the Corporate Food and Beverage Concept Director, and through his unwavering passion and determination, he ascended the ranks, achieving his first General Manager's role in 2009, and later becoming Vice President of Operations for the group.

William's career trajectory includes holding various senior management roles with Starwood, Rezidor, and more recently with JA Resorts & Hotels, overseeing key properties such as the luxury JA Manafaru in the Maldives, the JA cluster of properties in Dubai Marina, and JA The Resort, where he played a pivotal role in managing the entire operation of the expansive resort, earning accolades for sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility. In his last role with JA Resorts & Hotels he was overseeing a diverse range of operations from hotels & resorts, food & beverage venues, and leisure & entertainment facilities, as Corporate Vice President of Operations.

In addition to his impressive career achievements, William holds a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from Manchester Metropolitan University, and a Diploma in Food Hygiene and Safety from The Royal Institute of Public Health and Hygiene UK.

Commenting on his new role, William expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Assuming the position of Senior Vice President of Operations at Millennium Hotels and Resorts is an honor. The brand's commitment to driving excellence aligns with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the organization."

Fahad Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, remarked on William's appointment, saying, "We are delighted to welcome William Harley-Fleming to our leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Operations. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our vision for operational success. We are confident that his strategic insights will contribute significantly to our continued growth and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences."

William Harley-Fleming's insightful leadership and wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to Millennium Hotels and Resorts' ongoing commitment to operational excellence.

