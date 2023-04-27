Dubai, UAE: Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd has officially announced the appointment of Mr. Amer Malik as Local Managing Director of Lombard Odier’s franchise in Dubai*. With over two decades of experience working for financial institutions in the United States and the Middle East, including Julius Baer and HSBC Private Bank, Amer will facilitate the continued growth of Lombard Odier in this dynamic region.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Arnaud Leclercq, Private Holding Partner and Head of New Markets at Lombard Odier said: “We are delighted to welcome Amer Malik to head our operations in this strategic market for Lombard Odier. Bringing over two decades of experience in the sector, and over 15 years of experience in the Middle East, we trust that Amer will be a key asset in the expansion of Lombard Odier’s more than 50-year presence in the region.”

The UAE is one of Lombard Odier's fastest-growing business regions, and the Group has received several prestigious industry awards for its services in these markets. The Bank continues to witness increased demand from wealthy clients in the Middle East, servicing them out of its offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Amer Malik, Local Managing Director Dubai, added: "I am very pleased to join Lombard Odier, and to contribute to the Group’s future growth and success in this dynamic market. With the Bank’s range of innovative sustainable and Islamic Finance solutions, our team in Dubai will be well-placed to meet the increasing demand from clients in the region.”

To support its expansion in Dubai, Lombard Odier is set to strengthen the local team with further hires in the coming weeks.

-Ends-

* pending local regulatory approval

About Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier, a global wealth and asset manager, is a leader in sustainable development. For over 225 years and through more than 40 financial crises, the Group has combined innovation and prudence to align itself with the long-term interests of its private and institutional clients. Solely owned by its Managing Partners, the Group has a strong, liquid and conservatively invested balance sheet with a CET1 ratio of 30% and a Fitch rating of AA-.

Lombard Odier provides a complete offering of wealth services, including succession planning, discretionary and advisory portfolio management, and custody. Asset management services are offered through Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM). The Group has created cutting-edge banking technology, which is also leveraged by other Swiss and European-based private banks and financial institutions.

The Group had total client assets of CHF 300 billion at 31 December 2022. Headquartered in Geneva since 1796, at end-December the Group had 25 offices in 20 jurisdictions and employed 2,720 people.

For more information: www.lombardodier.com

Lombard Odier Group Andreas Kessler Sabina Krauz

Rue de la Corraterie 11 Media Relations Media Relations

1204 Geneva – Switzerland

www.lombardodier.com an.kessler@lombardodier.com s.krauz@lombardodier.com

Important information

This media release has been prepared by Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd, a bank and securities dealer authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) (hereinafter "Lombard Odier"). It is not intended for distribution, publication, or use in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, or use would be unlawful, nor is it aimed at any person or entity to whom it would be unlawful to address such a document. This media release is provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer or a recommendation to enter into a relationship with Lombard Odier, nor to subscribe to, purchase, sell or hold any security or financial instrument.

This document may not be reproduced (in whole or in part), transmitted, modified, or used for any public or commercial purpose without the prior written permission of Lombard Odier.

© 2023 Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd – All rights reserved