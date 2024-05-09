AlUla, the ancient city in the northwest of Saudi Arabia, has entered into a partnership with Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new airline, to increase the visibility of the desert region, and the new carrier among travellers across Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024 in Dubai, on May 8, will see the entities collaborate on multiple initiatives:

Increasing the tourist number to AlUla among key global markets

Seamless and immersive digital experiences across multiple touchpoints

Sharing and leveraging data insights to produce refined content and product strategies for optimal campaign performance

Enabling both sides to identify trends and behavioural patterns to produce data-driven decision-making and strategies

Rami AlMoallim, Vice President of Destination Management and Marketing at The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), said: “By working together, we can leverage the growing global excitement about AlUla as the Kingdom’s premier luxury boutique heritage destination while also making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s broader tourism landscape.”

Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Riyadh Air, said: “As a major Saudi tourist destination, AlUla already offers such rich and unique experiences to visitors while continuing to enhance its tourism offerings and packages.

“At Riyadh Air, we have no doubt that with us both working towards a shared goal of increasing travellers’ numbers to the kingdom, it will only move us towards a positive direction.

“In our short history we’ve made a habit of signing big agreements with world-renowned partners and today is yet another milestone moment for Riyadh Air with us putting pen to paper on a deal with what can arguably be described as the jewel in Saudi Arabia’s tourism crown – AlUla.

“This agreement will see us sharing ideas and platforms with AlUla and we are fully confident that through this partnership we’ll be raising the profile of both the destination of AlUla and Riyadh Air in the coming months.”

With an ambitious target to fly to over 100 destinations by 2030, Riyadh Air’s maiden flight is due to take off in mid-2025.

ATM Dubai, centred on the theme ‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel through Entrepreneurship’, concludes on May 9.

