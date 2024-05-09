Global travel brand, Expedia, announced at ATM Dubai (May 6-9) the launch of a web experience in the United Arab Emirates market, with a Gen-AI enabled app that will be introduced later in May.

The announcement comes as the region celebrates a booming $25 billion travel and tourism industry, with the UAE leading the sector growth.

Dubai has become one of the top global destinations for travellers in recent years. Expedia, which currently operates in over 30 markets, will offer worldwide flights and access to hundreds and thousands of lodging options globally so citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates can book the best staycations in the country and most memorable vacations globally.

“Visionary leadership, a strategic long-term plan, a business-friendly environment and a vibrant multicultural society are driving the remarkable growth in the UAE, across multiple industries including travel and tourism,” said Rehan A Asad, vice president of global markets at Expedia Group.

“Expedia Group is an innovative technology company as much as it is a travel company, and we want to grow with the UAE and with the region. We want to grow together.

“We’re excited and committed to serving UAE citizens and residents and offer them the comfort, convenience and confidence that they have a trusted partner for their family and friends to travel together. We want to provide the best product, all in one place.”

Expedia is at the forefront of technology innovation in the global travel industry, and its UAE app-offering, will host features that will help travellers overcome barriers.

Expedia was the first travel company to integrate ChatGPT into its app, offering a convenient source of travel inspiration.

This feature will be available in the UAE to help travellers seamlessly plan and make more of their trips, along with Expedia’s Price Tracking tool for account holders. The tool shows price history and price predictions on future flights, as available, and offers alerts when prices change, so travellers can find the best price, save time and book with confidence.

UAE citizens and residents who create an Expedia account can also enjoy access to Member Prices, with savings worth 10% or more on over 100,000 properties.

As Expedia ramps up its efforts in the UAE, the brand has also kicked off a new brand campaign, aligned to its global “Made to Travel” brand platform – we are all made to travel, and Expedia is made to help you do it.

The campaign kicked off with three new digital creative spots, which went live on May 8. The content will be published across YouTube and paid social channels, with further marketing channels, including Out of Home activating later this year.

The films titled Chaos, Home and Birthday each focus on a barrier to travel, show how Expedia can help overcome that and spotlight the emotional benefit of taking that trip and heading out to see the world.

