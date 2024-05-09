Global hospitality major Hilton has partnered with UAE lifestyle developer Al Hamra for the launch of its key project - Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah - in the northern emirate. It is set to open in 2026.

This landmark development marks the debut of the first Waldorf Astoria Residences as part of a managed resort in the UAE, setting a new benchmark for luxury living in the Northern Emirates, said a statement from Al Hamra.

Located within the award-winning Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah resort, the branded residences will feature 43 exclusive luxury homes.

The RAK developer said the project will redefine prestigious living, with thoughtfully curated furnishings, various private amenities, and signature residence owner benefits. The development’s palatial interiors are also paired with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and Al Hamra Golf Course, it stated.

A unique private resident lounge on the 16th floor will overlook the Arabian Gulf, featuring a skylight terrace, cigar salon, a custom-designed wine storage and tasting room, a lounge and private dining rooms, it stated.

On the new project, Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said the new launch reflects a growing preference for high-end luxury living and exclusive services in the northern emirates.

"This highlights increasing confidence from global investors in the emirate's progress and desire to make it their home. Al Hamra's expertise in delivering innovative lifestyle experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, combined with Waldorf Astoria’s timeless luxury and service, will lead to the delivery of a one-of-a-kind world-class product," remarked Kurien.

"Al Hamra’s legacy and expertise in delivering exceptional lifestyle experiences in the region will be complemented by Waldorf Astoria’s world-class quality and amenities, promising a living experience marked by timeless elegance," he noted.

"In addition to enjoying the resort's renowned food and beverage offerings and expansive leisure and recreational facilities, resident owners will have access to a private spa facility featuring state-of-the-art fitness and recovery amenities, round-the-clock personal trainers, a golf simulation room, a private theatre, a pet grooming center and on-call concierge services," he added.

Dino Michael, Global Category Head, Hilton Luxury Brands, said this new development is another key milestone for Waldorf Astoria within the UAE.

"The debut of the residences will set a new benchmark for luxury residential projects and furthers Hilton's commitment to offering unparalleled experiences within the hospitality and real estate sector. This RAK development joins upcoming branded residential projects under Hilton’s luxury portfolio across desirable destinations, including Athens, New York, Costa Rica and Downtown Dubai," he added.

