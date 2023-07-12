Doha, Qatar: Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the ‘Bank’ or ‘Lesha Bank’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), in a move to reinforce the Bank’s commitment to its vision. Mohammed officially assumed his responsibilities in July 2023.



During his tenure, former CEO Abdulrahman Totonji, built a cohesive team with caliber of expertise and professionalism and streamlined the investment portfolio. His significant contributions allowed the bank to achieve a turnaround performance. The Bank now stands poised to continue its strategic march under the leadership of the new CEO.



Mohammed brings with him a wealth of expertise from over sixteen years across diverse banking sectors, including corporate, retail, private, international, and investment banking. Given his profound industry knowledge, exceptional leadership, and emphasis on innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, Mohammed is set to collaborate with multiple stakeholders and continue shaping the future direction of the Bank.



Prior to joining Lesha Bank, Mohammed held the position of Chief Business Officer at Masraf Al Rayan, where his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions were instrumental. Additionally, Mohammed currently holds the position of Chairman at Oryx Corniche Development QPJSC.



On this occasion, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Lesha Bank Chairman, commented: “We extend a warm welcome to Mohammed Al Emadi. His extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will be instrumental in propelling our continued growth and driving us to greater success. His value-driven leadership approach will help achieve a seamless execution of strategic priorities. We also extend our gratitude to Abdulrahman for his diligent service as CEO, under whose guidance the Bank was steered towards profitability, enhanced resilience, and diversified investment portfolio. Abdulrahman's contributions have established a strong foundation, and we look forward to further growth and solidarity under the leadership of Mohammed."



Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Lesha Bank CEO, added: “I am deeply honored to lead Lesha Bank, one of the leading investment banks in Qatar. Together, with our dedicated team and respected stakeholders, we aim on building upon the robust foundation laid by Abdulrahman and embark on the next chapter of our strategic journey.”



Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).