Ishraq Hospitality, the asset management and real estate division of the Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group, has announced the appointment of Sylvia Matei as Cluster Hotel Manager, joining the Holiday Inn and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum. This move aligns with Ishraq Hospitality’s strategic expansion plans, which outline further development of the group’s presence in the UAE, whilst expanding into new markets including Egypt and Oman.

Sylvia’s main mission will be to oversee the hotels’ operational goals and profitability objectives, which includes guest and colleague satisfaction, human resources, financial performance, sales, and revenue generation. In her new role, she will ultimately be responsible for delivering a strong return on investment for Ishraq Hospitality.

With years of hospitality experience across European and Middle Eastern markets, in different international brands including Accor, Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group & Resorts (IHG), Sylvia is an expert hotelier who has been recognised several times for sterling work during her career.

She began her Middle Eastern journey in Kuwait working in commercial, followed by several similar roles in the UAE where she then shifted to operations – taking her first role in the iconic Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City as Operations Manager early in 2021 where she found her place and passion.

“I’m pleased to welcome Sylvia to the rapidly growing team at Ishraq Hospitality and I wish her success in this role. She is a senior hotelier with proven expertise that I’m confident will be put to fantastic use as Cluster Hotel Manager for the Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and the Staybridge Suites Dubai Al-Maktoum Airport.

“As a senior member of the team, she has a significant part to play in Ishraq Hospitality’s objectives for the growing hospitality sector in the UAE, while we simultaneously strive to expand into Egypt and Oman,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group.

Sylvia is a creative thinker who strongly believes in the power of determination, teamwork and leading by example. She holds a Master’s degree in Financial and Accounting Management from Spiru Haret University in Romania.