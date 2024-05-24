Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- Samana Developers, one of the leading real estate developers in Dubai known for its innovative projects and on-time delivery, today announced the appointment of Mr. Nima Khojasteh as its new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) to meet the target of Dh12.5 billion ($3.5 bln) set for 2024.

With over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, Nima, a British national with honours in business studies, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at Samana Developers. His proven track record in sales and leadership with the UAE’s top developers such as Dubai Properties and Emaar, coupled with a deep understanding of local market dynamics, makes him an invaluable addition to the company's executive team and Samana’s growth journey.

Mr. Imran Farooq, Chief Executive Officer of Samana Developers, commented: "I am glad to share our vision of picking crème de la crème to retain our position of the top performers in Dubai’s real estate sector. It helps Samana Developers bringing the best property assets for investors as well as playing a leading role in the growth of the company. Nima Khojasteh is one such high calibre talent. I welcome him to the Samana family. I am confident that his extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental to accelerating growth of Samana Developers."

In his role as Chief Sales Officer, Nima will be responsible for designing and driving sales strategy and spearheading initiatives to enhance customer experience, customer satisfaction and meet the ambitious target. He will work closely with the sales and marketing teams to develop and implement innovative strategies to maximize revenue growth.

Mr. Nima Khojasteh, while expressing his excitement about joining Samana Developers, said, "I know Samana Developers and its growth. It is impressive to see the meteoric rise of Samana Developers. I am honoured to be part of this journey. I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams here to create value for our customers and stakeholders."

The multi-award winning Samana Developers is renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality projects on time and that exceed customer expectations. With Nima at the helm of the sales department, the company is poised to expand its market share and achieve new milestones.

For media inquiries or more information, please visit: https://www.samanadevelopers.com/