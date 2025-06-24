Dubai — CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading, announced today the appointment of Ziad Melhem as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, marking an important milestone as the Group continues its strong global growth trajectory.

Melhem previously served as Group Chief Marketing Officer, where he helped elevate CFI’s global brand and strengthen its presence across key markets. As Group CEO, he will lead the company’s day-to-day operations, with a focus on accelerating growth, expanding client value, and driving innovation across CFI’s global footprint.

Alongside this leadership change, Co-Founders Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury will transition from their current roles as Managing Directors to become Chairman and Vice Chairman of CFI Financial Group, respectively. As Co-Founders and members of the Board, they will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s strategic direction, guiding its long-term vision, and strengthening corporate governance across CFI’s expanding global footprint.

Additionally, Stelios Thrasyvoulou, previously Chief Technology and Information Officer, will assume the role of Chief Product and Technology Officer, continuing to lead the development of CFI’s innovative product and technology offerings.

Commenting on the leadership evolution, Hisham Mansour, Chairman of CFI Financial Group, said: "As we move into an exciting new phase of CFI’s journey, these leadership appointments reflect our commitment to building a company that continues to grow and evolve beyond its founders. Eduardo and I remain fully engaged in shaping the Group’s strategic direction from our roles on the Board, and in supporting Ziad as he takes the helm as Group CEO. We have full confidence in his leadership and in the broader management team to lead CFI into its next chapter of success and deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI Financial Group, added: "It is an honor to take on the role of Group CEO and to continue building on the strong foundation that Hisham, Eduardo, and the entire CFI team have created. We are entering a dynamic new chapter for CFI, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to drive innovation, growth, and excellence across all markets we serve."

These leadership appointments further strengthen CFI Financial Group’s position as a leading global trading and investing provider, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, client value, and long-term growth across all markets it serves.

