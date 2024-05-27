Henry Storrar Joins as Partner in Corporate Practice

Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, has further strengthened its capabilities by appointing two new partners in the UAE.

Paul Taylor joins the firm with over 19 years of experience in the UAE and the Middle East and assumes the role of Partner and Regional Head of Arbitration at Al Tamimi & Company's Dubai office. Paul is highly regarded in handling complex disputes and arbitrations in the infrastructure, energy, and construction sectors, and his arrival further reinforces the firm's commitment to excellence in arbitration practice. His outstanding track record includes being listed on the Legal 500 Middle East Arbitration Power List 2023 and recognized as a leading individual for Construction Dispute Resolution by Chambers & Partners, as well as being listed as a Global Construction Leader by Who's Who Legal.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Taylor stated, "I am delighted to join Al Tamimi & Company, a firm known for its outstanding reputation and market-leading arbitration practice. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and contributing to the firm's continued success and growth in the region."

Henry Storrar brings over 12 years' worth of international M&A experience to his new role as Partner in the Corporate practice of the firm’s Abu Dhabi office. With a track record of advising sovereign wealth funds, corporates and funds on high-value cross-border and domestic transactions across multiple business sectors (namely Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, and Technology), Henry’s appointment compliments the firm’s strategy to expand its M&A capabilities in the region and adds further strength to its corporate practice. He has been in the jurisdiction for over 5 years having previously practiced in the City of London.

On joining the firm, Henry Storrar commented that: "Al Tamimi & Company’s corporate practice is widely regarded as a market leader across the whole Middle East region. It is known for its significant and deep-rooted understanding of the jurisdictions in which it operates, and I am really looking forward to collaborating with the highly experienced team and supporting the firm’s clients in achieving their regional and international business objectives.”

Jody Waugh, Managing Partner of Al Tamimi & Company, welcomed the new partners, stating, "We are pleased to have Paul and Henry join the firm. The two hires demonstrate the firm’s appetite to continue to bring on board market leading legal experience and expertise that will further bolster our capabilities and reinforce our commitment to delivering top-tier legal services to our clients across the region."

With the addition of Paul Taylor and Henry Storrar, Al Tamimi & Company reaffirms its position as a leading legal services provider in the Middle East and North Africa.

-Ends-