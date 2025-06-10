Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has announced the appointment of Rashed Al-Noaimi as Director of Human Capital, effective 1 June 2025.

With over 15 years of leadership experience in human capital management, Rashed brings a wealth of expertise in shaping organisational strategy and fostering workplace excellence.

Rashed began his professional career as an Employee Supervisor at QatarEnergy (formerly RasGas/ Qatargas). He later assumed the role of Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Finance. Before joining the QFC, Rashed served in multiple senior leadership capacities at Malomatia.

His expertise spans career and succession planning, governance and policy development, employee engagement, talent management, and learning and development. He is also recognised for leveraging advanced HR technologies to drive operational efficiency and impact.

In his capacity at the QFC, Rashed will lead the human capital strategies that foster a high-performance culture, drive employee engagement, and support the implementation of QFC’s values and its strategic objectives.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Rashed to the QFC. His deep expertise and leadership in human capital management will be instrumental in building a dynamic and inclusive workplace. I’m confident that his experience will enrich our culture of excellence and significantly contribute to fostering an environment where our people can thrive.”

Rashed Al-Noaimi holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Colorado, USA, and a master’s degree in public policy from Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar.

ABOUT THE QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE

The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) is an onshore business and financial centre located in Doha, providing an excellent platform for firms to do business in Qatar and the region. The QFC offers its own legal, regulatory, tax and business environment, which allows up to 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of profits, and charges a competitive rate of 10% corporate tax on locally sourced profits. The QFC welcomes a broad range of financial and non-financial services firms.

For more information about the permitted activities and the benefits of setting up in the QFC, please visit www.qfc.qa

@QFCAuthority | #QFCMeansBusiness

MEDIA CONTACTS

QFC Corporate Communications

Rasha Kamaleddine | E. r.kamaleddine@qfc.qa