Dubai, UAE: Fairmont The Palm is pleased to announce the appointment of Stavros Fassaris as the new Director of Food and Beverage. Born and raised in Greece, Stavros brings over 15 years of international experience in high-end hospitality, with a career spanning Europe and the Middle East.

Growing up in Greece, where tourism and hospitality are pillars of the economy, Stavros first entered the industry during his studies to earn pocket money. What began as a part-time role quickly transformed into a lifelong passion, driven by the industry’s fast-paced energy, the opportunity to meet new people daily, and the global mobility it offers.

A seasoned professional with deep roots in both hotel and standalone restaurant operations, Stavros began his leadership journey in 2011 as Bar Manager at The Westin Resort in Greece. Shortly after, he moved to the Middle East to join W Doha, where he took on the role of Assistant General Manager at the acclaimed Spice Market. He later led Market by Jean-Georges for over two years, during which time he consistently overachieved key performance indicators and steered the venue to earn prestigious regional and international awards. By 2015, he was promoted to Assistant Director of Food and Beverage, overseeing multiple venues and driving operational excellence across the hotel’s dining portfolio.

Stavros relocated to Dubai in 2017 to lead BB Social Dining in DIFC as General Manager, where he spearheaded the pre-opening and development of one of the city’s most celebrated dining spots. He then took on the role of Concept Developer for Hellenika in Saudi Arabia, where he fully developed the modern Greek dining concept, successfully launching its first location in Al Khobar. The concept’s popularity led to a second opening in Riyadh in the form of a high-profile pop-up as part of Riyadh Seasons. Before joining Fairmont The Palm, Stavros returned to W Doha as Director of Food and Beverage, where he led a team of over 240 front-of-house colleagues across 11 venues, banquets, and catering units - delivering standout events including Formula 1, MotoGP, AFC Cup Hospitality, and WEB Summit Qatar.

His career is decorated with multiple industry accolades, including Best Newcomer Restaurant, Best European Contemporary, and Best Individual Restaurant Awards by Time Out, as well as Best Hotel Restaurant in the Middle East by Condé Nast. In 2024, Stavros was awarded the Ambassador of Excellence by Qatar Tourism during Hospitality Qatar, recognising his outstanding performance and high standards of excellence - an honour bestowed on the top Director of Food and Beverage in the country.

Reflecting on his journey, Stavros highlights key milestones such as his time at W Doha, where he gained deep insight into luxury hospitality; launching BB Social Dining, which sharpened his expertise in the standalone dining space, developing a full restaurant concept from scratch in Saudi Arabia, and leading world-class events such as F1 hospitality. His collaborations with renowned chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Paco Morales, along with top industry leaders, have further shaped his career.

“I’m truly excited to join Fairmont The Palm and be part of a brand that defines luxury hospitality,” says Stavros. “For me, success is about empowering people and creating experiences that leave a lasting impression. I look forward to working alongside a passionate team to deliver something special for our guests every day.”

Commenting on his transition, Stavros adds, “Having specialised in lifestyle luxury, I was eager to broaden my experience in classic luxury. Fairmont provides the perfect platform to deepen my understanding of timeless service standards and refined hospitality traditions. I’ve been genuinely impressed by the scale of the operation and the strong, positive culture - it truly feels like a family.”

As Director of Food and Beverage at Fairmont The Palm, Stavros will oversee all restaurants, bars, the beach club, and catering operations. His vision focuses on elevating the hotel’s culinary identity, driving revenue growth, and crafting immersive dining experiences that reflect the brand’s commitment to excellence.

Stavros’s appointment reinforces Fairmont The Palm’s dedication to innovation and quality, as the hotel continues to lead in Dubai’s dynamic culinary and hospitality scene.

