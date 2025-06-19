IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced plans to expand its footprint in Africa with the addition of 35 new hotels and over 6,500 rooms over the next two to three years, underlining the group’s long-term investment strategy for the continent.

As one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, IHG currently operates 38 hotels and over 9,200 rooms across Africa. The new pipeline highlights sustained momentum for the group in response to growing demand for international-standard accommodation and hospitality services across key African markets.

Tourism, development growth drivers

Haitham Mattar, managing director for IHG Hotels & Resorts IMEA, says the continent’s development trajectory and tourism growth continue to create favourable conditions for expansion.

“Driven by the vast tourism potential and increasing urban development across various countries, Africa continues to generate strong demand for international-standard accommodations, presenting an incredible opportunity for growth in the hospitality sector," says Mattar.

"Travellers are eager to explore the continent’s diverse offerings – its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, unique wildlife experiences and business potential presenting exciting opportunities for IHG."

New hotel openings in key African markets

IHG expects several notable hotel openings in 2025 across Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa. This includes voco Cairo Arabella Plaza, InterContinental Rabat, and the iconic InterContinental Table Bay Cape Town.

"Set to open in December 2025, the InterContinental Table Bay hotel in Cape Town is one we are especially excited about, as it will build on the hotel’s rich history and usher in a new era of luxury hospitality in the market," adds Mattar.

"With its scenic location and a legacy of excellence, this iconic property embodies the essence of the InterContinental brand, and we’re pleased to be working with V&A Waterfront and Sun International to bring this to life in one of Africa’s most vibrant cities."

Brand positioning and expansion

IHG has steadily built a diverse brand portfolio on the continent, ranging from mainstream to luxury offerings across established destinations such as Cairo, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. The group has also extended its voco and Vignette Collection brands into wildlife and adventure tourism locations to cater to shifting consumer demands.

Recent signings include Holiday Inn Dakar in Senegal and Crowne Plaza Lagos in Nigeria, reflecting the group’s strategy to capture opportunities in both established and emerging African markets.

Africa travel trends drive growth

According to the latest report from UN Tourism, Africa welcomed 74 million international visitors in 2024 — a 7% increase from 2019 figures and 12% higher than 2023. North Africa led the recovery with a 22% increase in international arrivals compared to pre-pandemic levels. Intra-African travel also contributed significantly to the overall growth.

These figures, alongside continued infrastructure investment and growing perceptions of Africa as a premier tourism destination, have created favourable conditions for international hotel operators.

Outlook

With a growing pipeline and clear strategic focus, IHG Hotels & Resorts says it remains committed to strengthening its presence in Africa.

The group’s combination of brand diversity, market responsiveness, and long-term partnerships positions it to capture future opportunities within one of the world’s most dynamic and promising hospitality markets.

