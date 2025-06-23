Dubai, United Arab Emirates – IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Shawn Juister as President, Energy & Resources, reflecting IFS's strong growth in the sector and new product investment. Juister has joined the IFS executive leadership team, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the company.



With this appointment, IFS continues to strengthen its focus on the Energy & Resources (E&R) sector, which includes asset-intensive and service-centric customers in Energy and related industries. Juister will be responsible for driving accelerated growth in the sector, deepening customer value, and executing IFS’s ambitious E&R product roadmap.



Juister has previously held global leadership positions across software, energy, and asset-intensive industries. He brings deep experience in enterprise software and commercial transformation, including senior roles at Hitachi Energy and RPM Global, where he delivered significant revenue growth and led major go-to-market and SaaS transitions.



“Shawn is an accomplished software executive with a track record of scaling enterprise businesses and delivering commercial transformation,” said Max Roberts, Chief Operating Officer at IFS. “His leadership will be instrumental as we double down on our momentum in Energy & Resources, following landmark customer wins such as Total Energies, and as we bring our next-generation AI-powered industry solutions to market.”



Shawn Juister, President, Energy & Resources, IFS, added: “Now is a very exciting time to join IFS. The company is extending its leadership and investment in solutions tailored for the energy industry in parallel with the energy sector undergoing major strategic and digital transformation. I am looking forward to working with our customers to capitalize on the opportunities for growth.”



