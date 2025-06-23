Dubai / Wetzikon (ZH): A new era of leadership is beginning at R&M, the globally active Swiss developer and provider of high-end infrastructure solutions for data and communications networks. The family-owned company has appointed Dr. Roger Baumann (58) as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Michel Riva, CEO of R&M since 2012, has decided to scale back his professional activities and focus on consulting and advisory board mandates. The handover took place on June 23, 2025, following a short transitional phase.

«Over the past 13 years, Michel Riva has developed our company in a foresighted, goal-oriented manner with great personal commitment. Under his aegis, R&M established itself on the ICT market as an internationally recognized provider of network infrastructures,» says Martin Reichle on behalf of the owner family.

Globally successful

Chairman of the Board of Directors Thomas A. Ernst emphasizes the business success. Under the responsibility of Michel Riva, R&M’s sales increased by 60% in the record year of 2022, to CHF 298 million. The number of employees has almost tripled. The Group’s largest markets are Switzerland, Germany, Eastern, Southern and Western Europe, the Middle East and India.

"Under the leadership of Michel Riva, R&M has further established itself as a global player in the ICT market. Stakeholders were impressed by his focus on internationalization, segment and growth strategy, as well as overall solutions", says Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thomas A. Ernst. "Together with the management team, Michel Riva has developed R&M from a component manufacturer to a provider of integrated solutions for public networks, data centers and local area networks. Challenges such as the pandemic were mastered with confidence. Michel Riva and his team were also convincing in their increased orientation toward decarbonization and sustainability".

"Being CEO of R&M was the best job of my career," said Michel Riva as he bid farewell. After 30 years in executive positions, it is time for a new chapter in his life.

Team player with broad management experience

Dr. Roger Baumann has decades of international management, technology and sales experience in the manufacturing industry. He began his career in 1998 at Siemens AG, where he worked, among other things, as Head of Global Business Segments and as Managing Director of the market organization in Taiwan. From this position, he is familiar with the infrastructure solutions for building automation, such as those offered by R&M in the LAN division.

Since 2009, Roger Baumann has been CEO and Managing Director of three medium-sized, globally active technology companies. Most recently, he led Büchi Labortechnik AG in Flawil to significant international success through its strategic positioning as an innovation leader. He studied electrical engineering at ETH Zurich and completed his doctorate in microtechnology at EPFL Lausanne. He also completed the Executive MBA program as well as the Board Program at the University of St. Gallen.

"I am impressed by the high level of expertise, the perceptible passion and the global team spirit of the R&M team," says Roger Baumann, describing his impression after his first few weeks at the company.

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) develops, produces and sells infrastructure solutions worldwide to enable unlimited communication and ultra-high-speed data transmission. The corporate Group, based in Wetzikon, Switzerland, operates in the Data Center, Public Networks and Local Area Networks (LAN) business areas. R&M integrates all levels from connectivity to management software in customized overall solutions. The company’s special competency lies in the development and manufacture of connection and distribution technology, cables, racks, enclosures as well as hardware and software for infrastructure management. R&M infrastructure solutions are used in Fiber to the Home, Fiber to the Antenna/5G, Smart Cities, Data Centers, Transport and Green Energy, LAN and Smart Buildings. The family-owned company, founded in 1964, is represented as a Group by local market organizations in over 40 countries and has its own production plants in numerous locations worldwide. Sustainability is a key element of R&M’s strategy and values. Website: www.rdm.com

