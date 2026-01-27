Bahrain - A design architect and lead consultant has been appointed for Digital City Bahrain’s Trio Park, part of the first phase of development of Bahrain’s pioneering flagship smart urban district.

The $1.5 billion project, at the Beyon Campus in Hamala, brings together digital infrastructure, sustainable design and a vibrant mixed-use environment to power the nation’s transformation towards Vision 2030.

Set in a prime location near the King Fahad Causeway, the ambitious project is designed to host a dynamic ecosystem of enterprises, government institutions, startups and universities, all interconnected through world-class connectivity, a human-centred master plan, and Beyon’s leadership in digital infrastructure.

The master plan, covering approximately 380,000sqm, features residential homes, commercial offices, research and development facilities, hospitality outlets, shops, alongside green transport options and vehicle-free boulevards.

Dubai-based Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) has been appointed as design architect and lead consultant for Trio Park as part of the development.

An agreement was signed by Digital City Development Company chief executive Daniel Dugina and BSBG managing partner Alistair McMillan, in the presence of company chairman Faisal Al Jalahma and other senior representatives.

Under the agreement, BSBG will design Trio Park, which encompasses three circular buildings of approximately 39,000sqm with private internal courtyards and serves as the new headquarters for Beyon Group, and BNET (Bahrain Network), the project’s joint anchor tenants.

The design also comprises the design of new retail food and beverage spaces along with extensive publicly accessible landscaped areas for employees and visitors to enjoy.

The project’s backbone is its advanced telecommunications infrastructure, which will power the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems, enabling real-time, data-driven urban management for optimal operational efficiency.

Residents and visitors will benefit from ‘enhanced user experiences’ through seamless digital services and the flexibility to integrate future smart technologies.

“We are excited to engage BSBG to bring to life the workplace of the future within Digital City,” said Mr Al Jalahma. “This appointment reinforces our commitment to creating the next evolution in workplace design in the region that promotes employee wellness, collaboration and productivity.

“Trio Park is an important first phase, in setting the experiential standard of the Digital City ecosystem that goes beyond design, one that inspires partnership and innovation within Bahrain’s growing digital economy.”

The wider Digital City development is actively progressing and efforts are underway to secure end-users and tenants for the third ring of Trio Park, completing Phase 1 of the project. The creation of Trio Park will anchor this ecosystem and set the architectural and experiential standard for community that blends intelligent design, sustainability and innovation redefining the future of work and living in Bahrain, its designers say.

“We are proud to be entrusted with shaping the architectural vision for Trio Park, a project that represents innovation, connectivity and design excellence,” said Mr McMillan. “Our goal is to deliver a space that not only embodies Digital City’s pioneering spirit but also sets a new benchmark for smart, sustainable urban development in the region.”

Beyon announced in 2024 that it had partnered with Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) who were appointed to handle the project’s development management. It aims to represent a new benchmark for the GCC region, championing innovative, sustainable and ‘people-centric urban living’ that aligns with Bahrain’s national initiatives for digitalisation and economic diversification.

