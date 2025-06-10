Abu Dhabi, UAE – ProvenMed, a pioneering MedTech company transforming continence care and digital home diagnostics, proudly announces the appointment of Bita Bani as its new Chief Growth Officer (CGO). This strategic hire comes at a critical juncture, as ProvenMed experiences a significant spike in international interest following its participation in major healthcare and medtech events across the globe.

Bita Bani, a seasoned business development executive with an extensive track record in global health ventures, joins ProvenMed to lead its next phase of international expansion. Countries across South America, Europe, North America, and the GCC have expressed serious interest—making it imperative to transition from momentum to structured growth according to Bita.

“After an incredible response from global markets, it’s time to scale up,” said Amine Staali, CEO of ProvenMed. “Bita’s deep experience in building strategic partnerships and leading growth in diverse healthcare environments will be instrumental in maximizing the momentum we’ve gained. With her leadership, we are ready to translate international interest into sustainable market entry and commercial success.”

Bita Bani has successfully guided numerous healthtech companies through growth phases spanning market access, licensing, and commercialization. She is known for aligning ambitious go-to-market strategies with real-world healthcare needs, and for forging high-impact collaborations across public and private sectors.

“I’m thrilled to join ProvenMed at such a pivotal stage,” said Bita Bani. “This is a company driven by purpose and powered by innovation. With the right strategic framework, I believe we can make these technologies accessible to millions of people who need them most.”

As ProvenMed continues to build a robust presence across MENA, Bita Bani’s experience is expected to enhance the company’s strategic expansion and revenue diversification efforts across Europe, and North America as well. With Bita’s leadership, ProvenMed is poised to accelerate global adoption of its groundbreaking solutions, forging new pathways in patient-centric digital health

About ProvenMed

ProvenMed is a medical technology company developing innovative solutions in continence care and at home digital diagnostics. Its sub-brands include:

ActivGo® – A discreet wearable for male urinary incontinence.

Livv® – Ai-powered digital home lab and testing kits for home use.

Together, they empower users with autonomy, privacy, and real-time health insights, promoting dignity and health access across all populations.