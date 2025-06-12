Shangri-La is pleased to announce the appointment of Yvonne Wang as the new HR Lead for the MEIA region. Yvonne brings over 20 years of diverse human resources experience across the UAE and China, with deep expertise spanning all core HR functions and was previously a part of the Shangri-La team. Prior to rejoining Shangri-La, she served as the global director of rewards at Dubai Holdings, where she played a key role in the successful integration of Dubai Holdings, Nakheel, and Meydan. This marks a return to the group for Yvonne, who previously spent over a decade with Shangri-La and Traders Hotels in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where she built a strong foundation in HR leadership.

Yvonne will now lead the people strategy for the MEIA region, focusing on building organizational capability and enabling business growth across a complex, multicultural environment. She will work closely with HR teams at the property level to ensure operational excellence, aligning with Shangri-La’s values and strategic goals.

As a member of the MEIA leadership team, Yvonne will collaborate closely with senior stakeholders across the region to ensure the HR agenda is closely aligned with business priorities. Her proven track record in delivering strategic HR initiatives and leading complex transformations puts her in a strong position to contribute impactfully to the region’s continued growth.

Shangri-La is delighted to welcome her back and looks forward to the positive impact she will bring to the team.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Circle

Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

To enroll as a member and stay up to date with the latest Shangri-La Circle announcements and offers, visit www.shangri-la.com/shangrilacircle and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Weibo and WeChat, or download the Shangri-La mobile app.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ola Zachara | Senior Account Manager | ola@z7communications.com

Shrestha Sinha | Account Executive | shrestha@z7communications.com