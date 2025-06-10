Dubai, UAE: Fairmont The Palm is delighted to announce the appointment of Dhaval Patel as the new Director of Revenue Management, effective 2nd June 2025. With more than 15 years of global experience in luxury hospitality revenue strategy, Dhaval brings a data-driven mindset and a proven track record of commercial success to the leadership team.

Originally from India, Dhaval’s hospitality journey began in 2008 with a management training role at The Delamar Greenwich Harbor. His passion for optimizing performance through analytical precision quickly propelled him into roles with industry-leading brands such as The Armani Hotel, Address Hotels & Resorts and JA Resorts. He later expanded his impact through senior revenue management roles at Marriott International and Hilton Corporate Office in Dubai.

In his most recent role as Revenue Lead at Hilton Worldwide, Dhaval oversees strategy for flagship properties including Waldorf Astoria DIFC and Conrad Etihad Towers. He has been instrumental in driving market share growth and delivering record-breaking ADR performance, earning accolades such as the top ranking in RevPAR Index change across Hilton EMEA Luxury.

Dhaval holds an MBA in Hospitality Finance from Les Roches Swiss Hotel School, and combines his commercial acumen with a collaborative leadership style that develops high-performing teams and fosters innovation.

At Fairmont The Palm, Dhaval will focus on driving forward strategic revenue growth, enhancing pricing and distribution strategies, and strengthening the hotel’s market positioning in Dubai’s competitive luxury landscape.

“I’m excited to be joining Fairmont The Palm, a flagship of luxury and innovation,” says Dhaval. “It’s an opportunity to apply everything I’ve learned to a property that shares my values of excellence, ambition, and guest-first thinking. I look forward to working with the team to take our commercial performance to new heights.”

Dhaval’s appointment marks a significant step in Fairmont The Palm’s continued commitment to excellence, bringing fresh energy and insight to its revenue management strategy.

About Fairmont The Palm

Located on the Palm Jumeirah, the world’s largest man-made island shaped in the form of a palm tree, the award-winning Fairmont The Palm is the perfect luxurious family resort in Dubai that offers 391 lavish rooms and suites with modern décor and Arabic touches overlooking the Dubai Marina Skyline, Arabian Gulf and the Palm Jumeirah Residences. A choice of award-winning dining experiences await the guests including the Brazilian restaurant Frevo, the eccentric Indian award-winning and 3 time Michelin Selected Little Miss India, Asian Wonderland BA - Boldly Asian, the Mediterranean seafood restaurant Seagrill Bistro, and the international dining outlet Flow Kitchen which redefines all-day dining with its innovative concept, featuring locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted dishes prepared at live-cooking stations, and a commitment to sustainability and exceptional culinary experiences. Fairmont The Palm presents a wide range of leisure and outdoor activities including eight outdoor temperature-controlled swimming pools, a private white-sand beach and a full-service state-of-the-art health club with personal training and group exercise classes as well as the newly launched spa – Serenity ‘The Art of Well Being’. Children between the age of 18 months and 15 years, will be entertained with fun and educational activities in the indoors Fairmont Falcons Kids Club. This hotel presents eight event areas ideally suited for social functions, corporate events and exclusive wedding parties. Fairmont The Palm is only 25 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and close to the main shopping malls and local attractions in the city. For more information, please visit fairmont.com/palm-dubai.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

