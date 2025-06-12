Amman, Jordan – Signia by Hilton Amman is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Waddah Dabbas as its new Commercial Director. With over 23 years of distinguished experience in the hospitality industry, Mr. Dabbas brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will further strengthen the hotel’s commercial strategy and support its continued growth.

Mr. Dabbas most recently served at Hilton Amman, where he played a key role in shaping and executing commercial strategies that delivered outstanding results. His career spans several prominent international hotel brands, including IHG and Accor, where he developed deep expertise in commercial management, sales, and business development across a range of dynamic markets.

Renowned for his strategic mindset and results-driven approach, Mr. Dabbas has consistently demonstrated a strong ability to drive revenue, build lasting client relationships, and lead high-performing teams. His deep understanding of both regional and international markets positions him perfectly to lead Signia by Hilton Amman’s commercial efforts in today’s competitive landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, General Manager of Signia by Hilton, Luca Crocco, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Waddah Dabbas to the Signia by Hilton family. His impressive track record and industry insights make him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to elevate our brand and deliver exceptional guest experiences.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Dabbas said, “I am honored to join Signia by Hilton Amman during such a pivotal time. I look forward to contributing to the hotel’s ongoing success through innovative strategies and strong industry partnerships.”

As Signia by Hilton Amman continues to set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality, Mr. Dabbas’ leadership is set to play a key role in achieving the hotel's ambitious commercial goals and expanding its market presence.