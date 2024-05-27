Strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to enhance Rotana’s market position within current key source markets and grow new markets

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 76 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces the appointment of Sahiti Gaddam as Corporate Vice President of Sales.

As the group pursues its ambitious expansion plans to add 30 new properties to its portfolio by 2026, Gaddam will oversee sales development activities across Rotana’s existing and growing pipeline of properties in the region and beyond. In her new role, Gaddam will be responsible for enhancing Rotana’s market position and profitability by driving sales growth and portfolio performance for hotel owners through strategic initiatives and strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders.

Commenting on the announcement, Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Sahiti to our team. An accomplished stalwart of the hospitality industry, Sahiti has a great deal of experience and a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, and we are confident that she will play a key role in Rotana’s continued success and expansion.”

With over two decades of experience in the Middle East’s hospitality sector, Gaddam brings a wealth of insight and expertise to her new position. Before joining Rotana, she served as Regional Commercial Director for Valor Hospitality where she successfully directed revenue, marketing, and sales functions across multi-branded, multi-asset class hotels in the Middle East, CIS, and East Asia regions. Gaddam also held senior leadership roles within top luxury hospitality brands such as Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Burj Al Arab, and, more recently, Taj Hotel Group.

“I am delighted to join Rotana and assume the role of Corporate Vice President of Sales during this exciting period of growth. I eagerly look forward to working alongside the talented team at Rotana to build on this unique homegrown brand’s impressive history and exceptional brand promise of Treasured Time,” Sahiti Gaddam said.

Rotana currently operates 76 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Rotana’s overall pipeline currently spans 10,420 keys across six superlative brands, including an impressive 40 international hotels and seven new properties in the UAE alone.

