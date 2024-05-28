Dubai, U.A.E – Valor Hospitality Partners, a distinguished global leader in hospitality management renowned for its unwavering commitment to excellence, proudly announces the appointment of Souhad Saeed El Hariri as the esteemed Regional Commercial Director for the Middle East, CIS, and Indian Ocean regions.

Souhad brings with her a wealth of expertise in Sales and Marketing, Business Development, strategic planning, partnership cultivation, and revenue augmentation, cultivated through her illustrious career with esteemed hotel brands including IHG Group, Movenpick Hotels, and Millennium Hotels. Her proven ability to drive commercial success and nurture growth makes her an invaluable addition to the Valor Hospitality Partners team.

Commenting on her appointment, Souhad said: "I am truly honoured to join Valor Hospitality Partners in this pivotal role. I am deeply passionate about leveraging my experience to drive commercial excellence and foster meaningful relationships within the industry. Valor Hospitality Partners' commitment to innovation and excellence aligns seamlessly with my professional ethos, and I am eager to contribute to the continued success of the company."

Souhad joins Valor Hospitality Partners from her most recent role as Marketing Director at Be A Greek Travel Experiences, where she spearheaded transformative initiatives that propelled commercial success for the company. Her proven track record in championing priorities, implementing strategic tools, and fostering collaboration underscores her ability to deliver exceptional results.

"We are delighted to welcome Souhad to the Valor Hospitality Partners family," said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East & CIS. "Her extensive background and demonstrated leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead our commercial efforts in the region. We are confident that Souhad will play a pivotal role in driving growth and delivering exceptional value to our partners and stakeholders."

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a leading global full-service hospitality management company, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, USA. With 90+ hotels in its portfolio across The Americas, UK, Africa and Middle East, Valor is now rapidly expanding further within the Middle East, Central + East Asia regions. Working closely with owners and international hotel brands’ partners, Valor creates value through shared operating platforms within key markets, cutting edge value creation, market leading commercial performance and support services such as site selection, brand selection, conceptual design, asset management, procurement, technical services and more. For more information, visit valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

