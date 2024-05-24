Riyadh, KSA: Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), an affiliate of UAE-based e&, has appointed Hisham Hendi as its Chief Consumer Marketing and Sales Officer.

Through this strategic hire, Mobily will see Hendi spearheading its commercial strategy. Hendi brings to the role in-depth expertise in commercial transformation, building team capacities, understanding the market dynamics from customer and competitor perspectives, and delivering strong differentiations, while working closely with partners to enhance consumer experiences.

Hisham Hendi, the Chief Consumer Marketing and Sales Officer at Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), said: “I am truly excited to join Mobily, a company renowned for its innovative spirit and commitment to excellence. I am eager to work collaboratively with the talented team here to craft success stories that not only reflect our high standards but also pave the way for transformative experiences for our customers. Together, we will strive to exceed expectations and achieve new milestones in the industry."

Saudi Arabia's telecommunications market, valued at approximately $18 billion, ranks among the largest and most dynamic in the Middle East. Characterized by rapid technological advancements and high consumer demand.

As the second-largest operator, Mobily plays a pivotal role in this vibrant ecosystem, substantially contributing to societal and industry-wide progress, while continuously driving innovation and enhancing connectivity across the region.

Previously, Hendi has led Vodafone and Vodacom in several leadership roles for more than 20 years, including as the Consumer Business Unit Director at Vodafone España, the CEO of Vodafone Tanzania, the Head of Consumer Marketing at Vodafone Egypt, and the Chief Commercial Officer for International Markets – Vodafone in South Africa. He is also the Non-Executive Board Director at Banque du Caire, the third largest national bank in Egypt.

As the CEO of Vodafone Tanzania, Hendi grew the customer base, ensured enhanced market and revenue share by leading a high-performance team, innovative Mobile Money services, and brand differentiation.

During his tenure in Spain, Hendi drove business transformation by automating customer value management and through robust digital-first initiatives across all digital channels and differentiated fixed mobile convergence propositions.

Hendi’s appointment comes at the perfect time as Mobily continues to expand its influence and innovate within the telecom sector. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving commercial success make him ideally suited to lead Mobily’s strategic initiatives.

Mobily is well-position for future advancements and sustained growth, and Hendi's ability to navigate complex market dynamics, paired with his commitment to team development and customer satisfaction will further enable Mobily’s growth.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data centre systems worldwide.