Kuwait – IHG Hotels & Resorts is pleased to introduce Rabih Al Atrash as General Manager of Arabella Beach Hotel, Kuwait, Vignette Collection. In his current role, Rabih is spearheading the pre-opening preparations and leading the hotel's dedicated team, ensuring the successful launch of the first Vignette Collection property in Kuwait in the first quarter of 2024.

Rabih Al Atrash is a highly experienced hotelier recognized for his expertise in team development, cost management, revenue enhancement, and achieving outstanding guest satisfaction scores. His strategic acumen, coupled with his ability to drive effective initiatives, optimize revenue, and establish comprehensive training programs, make him an invaluable asset. Rabih's people-centric approach consistently fosters successful team accomplishments, and his extensive network within the industry attests to his contributions.

With over 25 years of commercial and operational experience in the hospitality sector across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, Rabih has held key leadership positions across various functional areas. Prior to his role at Arabella Beach Hotel – Kuwait, Vignette Collection, he served as General Manager at The Palms Beach Hotel and Spa Kuwait and held the position of Executive Assistant Manager at various Rotana Hotels in Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Opening later this quarter, Arabella Beach Hotel, Kuwait, Vignette Collection is situated in the heart of Kuwait City and offers a tranquil escape by the sea, providing panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Media Contact:

Sara Abdulsalam, Director of Marketing

Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, Vignette Collection by IHG

S.Abdulsalam@ArabellaBeachHotel.com

About Vignette Collection

Vignette Collection, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first collection brand, is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where guests can indulge in a growing passion for stays that are authentic, experiential, and considerate. Here for the next generation of luxury travellers seeking both discovery and purpose, Vignette Collection weaves responsibility, community, and locality together for stays that are as distinct as our hotels. The first Vignette Collection to open was Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Australia in December 2021.

There are now six open hotels, including Sindhorn Midtown in Bangkok, Thailand; Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal; and Yours Truly DC in Washington, D.C. Future openings include Dinso Resort in Phuket, Thailand plus others in Saudi Arabia, Japan, Zimbabwe, Germany, Mexico and Greater China. More than 100 properties globally are anticipated to join over the next 10 years.

For more information, visit www.vignettecollectionhotels.com

