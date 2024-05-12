

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Major General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, acknowledged the Ajman Department of Tourism Development’s contributions during his visit to Ajman platform at the Arabian Travel Market 2024. The event highlighted the significance of this global platform in showcasing UAE's tourism offerings.

During his visit, Major Al Nuaimi honored Ajman Tourism in the presence of Sultan Ali Al Nuaimi, Director of the Licensing & Tourism Standard Department at ADTD. He was briefed on the latest innovations and services showcased at the exhibition.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, commended Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi's efforts in promoting tourism and enhancing services. He expressed satisfaction with the acknowledgment and collaboration between federal and local authorities in supporting the tourism sector, contributing to UAE's reputation as a premier global tourist destination.

Major General Sultan Yousef Al Nuaimi emphasized the Arabian Travel Market's strategic role in promoting UAE's tourism services worldwide. He highlighted the active participation of federal bodies like the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security in this event. Their teams in Abu Dhabi and Ajman are committed to familiarizing visitors with various services, including visas and residence types, for residents and tourists of all nationalities.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Abu Dhabi and Ajman continues its efforts to streamline procedures and offer exceptional services to visitors, reinforcing UAE's status as a preferred destination for tourists worldwide.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism