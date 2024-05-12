The strategic appointments support SPARK’s ambition as a leading industrial ecosystem further growing and elevating the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for trade, transport and logistics.

Saudi Arabia – King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), a leading industrial hub at the heart of global energy markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nasir Al-Naimi as Chairman. His appointment supports SPARK’s strategic ambition to localize the region’s energy value chain and further operationalize its integrated masterplan.

Bringing a wealth of experience from across the energy and logistics sectors, Nasir Al-Naimi will oversee the Board of Directors’ activities, leveraging his deep expertise in upstream oil and gas to guide SPARK as it embarks upon the next phase of its development. Al-Naimi shall lead forward SPARK’s ambitions to support the Kingdom’s endeavors to become a global hub for trade, transport and logistics solutions and services.

He succeeds Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, who served as SPARK Chairman for the past five years.

Nasir Al-Naimi, Chairman of SPARK, said, “It is a privilege to be appointed as Chairman of SPARK. I look forward to this opportunity to further build on the momentum that SPARK has been able to create since its inauguration in 2018. I hope to bring my expertise and understanding of nuanced dynamics within the energy sector to complement and strengthen SPARK’s ability to connect the world to opportunities in the sector within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Naimi is currently the Upstream President at Saudi Aramco and the previous Chairman of Saudi Aramco Upstream Technology Company. He has also held board positions at Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Company Limited, the Arabian Drilling Company, as well as Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and the Saudi Aramco Technology Company.

-Ends-

About King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

Spark is a leading industrial ecosystem with sustainability at its core, connecting the world to opportunities within the Saudi energy sector and beyond. As a national Saudi megaproject proudly driving socio-economic impact locally and globally, SPARK is simultaneously catalyzing the Kingdom’s role in the global energy transition while offering a world-class ecosystem at the heart of the energy markets for investors and tenants.

www.spark.sa

For Media Enquiries:

MediaRelations@spark.sa