Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced that Sherifa Hady has been appointed to lead the HPE Aruba Networking EMEA Sales business, assuming the role on September 1.

An accomplished senior leader within HPE, Sherifa recently celebrated 23 years with HPE and three years with the HPE Aruba Networking team. She steps into her new position as General Manager, EMEA Sales, having previously led the HPE Aruba Networking EMEA Channel business. In her new role, Sherifa is responsible for the driving the business, inspiring the team and creating a clear vision for the sales team across the entire Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Sherifa is a highly experienced leader with a very deep knowledge of the IT channel. She brings a wide range of sales, channel, marketing, and business development experience having previously held numerous senior leadership positions in the Middle East, Africa and Central Europe, including one year as interim HPE Managing Director in South Africa.

Sherifa is also an avid diversity and inclusion champion, having been recently announced as the worldwide HPE Aruba Networking DEI Ambassador, and loves to spend time mentoring and bringing the best out of many of her colleagues around HPE.

“Sherifa has a wealth of experience in the networking industry, and she is a proven leader. She is also passionate about helping businesses succeed and is committed to making HPE Aruba Networking the leading provider of networking solutions. Under her leadership, I know that our customers, partners and team members will continue to thrive,” added Alain Carpentier, SVP & Head of Global Sales, HPE Aruba Networking.

“I am excited to be taking on a new role at HPE Aruba Networking and working with the team to continue growing its presence in the region. I am confident that my expertise will enable the company and our partners to create the right foundation for scalability, drive business transformation, and aid in growth,” said Sherifa Hady, VP & General Manager EMEA Sales, HPE Aruba Networking.

Sherifa holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Ain Shams University in Cairo and has received numerous industry accolades throughout her career.