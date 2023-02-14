Abu Dhabi: Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University (ZU), Minister of State, received HE Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and an accompanying delegation from ADEK to ZU’s Abu Dhabi campus.

The visit included a welcome session where HE Sara Musallam was introduced to Zayed University’s pioneering new interdisciplinary programs, which seek to graduate the future leaders, thinkers and doers of the nation.

Undergraduate students enrolling in Zayed University now choose from four new interdisciplinary degree programs which are taught using pioneering active learning techniques. All students also participate in Zayed University’s unique partner challenge program which provide students with an opportunity to work alongside local and international companies giving them the valuable real-world experience needed to thrive in their career. The new degree programs are in line with the UAE’s Centennial 2071 plan and Projects of the 50 which are focused on improving the education system as part of the Government’s plans to build a stronger and more innovative nation.

During her visit HE Sara Musallam received a tour of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies and attended a class with first year students on the University’s general education program. She was accompanied on the tour by Dr Michael Allen, Acting Provost and Chief Academic Officer, and Dr. Paul Hopkinson, the recently appointed Dean of the College of Interdisciplinary Studies.

Commenting on the visit, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University, Minister of State, said: “We are honoured to have welcomed HE Sara Musallam to ZU’s campus to see first-hand the exciting work we are doing through our new interdisciplinary programs. All of us in the education sector have a co-responsibility to ensure our students are receiving the best possible preparation for the workplace and we work closely with our partners at the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge in this endeavour. Our new programs are already delivering significant benefits, and together we are excited about the future potential for Zayed University and its students.”

The delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, included: HE. Mubarak Hamad AlMheiri, Undersecretary of ADEK, HE. Khuloud Aldhaheri - Education Partnerships Sector Executive Director, Dr. Bashaer AlMatrooshi - Talent Enablement Sector Executive Director, Dr. Ahmed Sultan Al Shoaibi - Acting Executive Director Higher Education Sector and Ms. Aliaa Shubbar - Acting Abu Dhabi Scholarships Division Director.

About Zayed University

As the UAE’s flagship higher education institute Zayed University is a national and regional leader in education innovation. Founded in 1998 and proudly bearing the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – it is one of the Middle East’s leading universities for student development and research. The University proudly serves the needs of the nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University, Minister of State, the UAE’s flagship university currently enrolls over 10,000 Emirati and international students. Zayed University offers a range of diverse and internationally recognized undergraduate and graduate programs at state-of-the-art campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge.