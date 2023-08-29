Dubai, United Arab Emirates – General Motors Africa and Middle East (GM AMEO) continues its commitment to accelerated transformation towards heightened electrified mobility and connectivity, with the announcement of executive appointment moves. Driving forward the company's ambidextrous regional business strategy, Rohan Fernandes, Sajed Sbeih, Omar Elkhishin, and Chad Wellman will be taking on new roles within the company.

Showcasing GM’s dedication to fostering, recognizing, and nurturing homegrown talent, Rohan, Sajed, and Omar will build on the foundation set forward by their predecessors, effective 1 September 2023. The newly appointed executives bring a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of local culture and ethos to the company’s regional activity. With their GM Middle Eastern backgrounds and expertise, they are uniquely positioned to drive the company’s growth and innovation in alignment with the region’s needs and aspirations.

Rohan Fernandes, currently Director of Customer Care and Aftersales for GM AMEO, has been appointed Managing Director Commercial Operations for GM AMEO.

Sajed Sbeih, currently Vice President – Strategy, Product & Operations for GM Europe, is set to repatriate to the Middle East as Director of Customer Care and Aftersales for GM AMEO.

Omar Elkhishin, previously Director of Sales for Middle East, is named the Managing Director of Cadillac Middle East and International.

From the global stage, Chad Wellman steps into the region bringing an international perspective and a wealth of transformative experience to GM AMEO, starting 1 September 2023. His presence amplifies the company’s reach, creating synergies between wider markets and regional operations.

Chad Wellman, currently Chief Financial Officer Digital, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for General Motors Africa and Middle East.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the executive reshuffles, Jack Uppal, President and Managing Director, GM Africa and Middle East said: “We are excited to welcome Rohan, Sajed, Omar, and Chad, to their new roles. Through a carefully orchestrated alignment of leadership talent, which includes deeply rooted regional understanding alongside seasoned global expertise, we are ushering our regional operations into new realms of opportunity. Their rich history within General Motors has been nothing short of impressive, and we look forward to witnessing their continued growth as they take on these key leadership roles.”

“Moreover, I take this opportunity to genuinely thank the team who laid the foundation through their valuable contributions to the Africa and Middle East teams and thank Albert Nazarian, Kristian Aquilina and Ajai Shankar for their outstanding work and wishing them all the best in their next assignments,” said Jack Uppal in his closing remarks.

The GM Africa and Middle East team will also be welcoming Marc Ebolo as Director of Sales Middle East operations and Sanjay Keswani as Chief Information Officer for the African and Middle Eastern operations.

Underpinned by a new era of mobility, the executive and leadership teams will spearhead GM AMEO’s electrified future, guided by the company’s global vision of a world with Zero Crashes, Zero Emissions and Zero Congestion.

Find out more about General Motors AMEO executive leadership team visit www.gmarabia.com

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

