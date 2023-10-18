ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tomaz Guadagnin as Managing Director, Flexible Generation & Retail, AMEA, and Country Manager, GCC & Pakistan. Tomaz will succeed Frédéric Claux, who will be relocated to ENGIE’s headquarters in Paris and take on a new role as Chief Business Transformation Officer in the Flexible Generation & Retail division.

Tomaz brings nearly two decades of expertise in hydropower and thermal power generation, as well as thermal and reverse osmosis desalination technologies, to his new role as Managing Director of Flexible Generation & Retail for AMEA and Country Manager for the GCC & Pakistan at ENGIE.

Based in Dubai, Tomaz has a rich history with ENGIE, previously managing assets and O&M for the company's power and desalination fleet in Bahrain, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. His career has seen him excel in various operational, technical, and leadership roles across Brazil, Thailand, and Oman. Tomaz also serves as a board member for several power and water assets in the GCC, contributing his deep industry knowledge and insights to further ENGIE's mission in the region.

Tomaz’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as ENGIE continues to solidify its presence and drive the energy transition in the AMEA region. His profound expertise and proven leadership in managing complex operations across various countries will undoubtedly fortify ENGIE’s strategic initiatives in Flexible Generation & Retail. His commitment to operational excellence, innovative leadership, as well as Health, Safety, and Environment (HS&E) is set to not only enhance ENGIE’s operational capabilities but also fortify its position as a leader in the low-carbon energy sector.

About ENGIE Group

ENGIE is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. With its 96,000 employees, its customers, partners and stakeholders, the Group is committed to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral world, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose (“raison d’être”), ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its customers. Turnover in 2022: 93.9 billion Euros. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

