Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Board of Directors at the ENTERTAINER is thrilled to announce the return of Donna Benton as a shareholder and the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Donna, who founded the ENTERTAINER in 2001, will lead a dynamic new growth strategy.

Recognizing the exciting challenges ahead, the Board is confident that Donna's return will steer the company back to its illustrious position. With a vision to surpass previous achievements, the ENTERTAINER is poised to offer consumers unparalleled benefits, driving increased footfall and spend for the merchants.

Donna Benton brings with her not only a renewed sense of purpose but also a wealth of experience and a strategic vision to reinvigorate the company and position it as an industry leader once again. Her strategy includes a simplified, highly attractive 2-for-1 offers, valid annually from January through December.

Hisham Alrayes, Chairman of the Board, expressed his confidence in Donna’s appointment, stating, "We are pleased to have Donna back as a shareholder and as our new CEO for the ENTERTAINER. With her broad and unique expertise, we believe will be extremely valuable for the company."

Donna Benton, expressed her deep attachment to the organization, saying, "Returning to a company that I love, knowing that it needs me, is a decision driven by both passion and a sense of responsibility. There is an indescribable attachment to the organization, a deep-rooted affection that stems from memories, relationships, and shared experiences I have had within the 17 years of owning and operating it."

Donna Benton originally founded the ENTERTAINER and played a pivotal role in its success before her departure in 2018. Her return marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, and her unique vision will accelerate the company’s growth once again.

About the ENTERTAINER:

Founded in 2001 by Donna Benton, based in Dubai, the ENTERTAINER is the leading provider of 2-for-1 offers from well-known dining, leisure, entertainment, beauty and hotel brands across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. The company successfully transitioned from a print publication to a data-driven, tech company with the launch of the award-winning ENTERTAINER app in 2013. The company has enjoyed phenomenal growth by virtue of a strong partner network, a burgeoning corporate loyalty business, and a broad base of delighted customers. Today, the ENTERTAINER offers 22 consumer products with over 10,000 merchants globally enabling an enhanced platform for B2B solutions.